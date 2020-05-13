Online learning platform accessed by regional students

The Dudley High School’s online learning platform is now being accessed by regional students.

School Manager Thomas Prasad says this was unexpected, but they want students to make up for the lost time due to the COVID-19 restriction.

Prasad says the programs on the School’s Facebook page is targeted at Year 12 and 13 students.

Article continues after advertisement

“We didn’t expect our page to reach the regional countries. Since we had launched today is the 10th day and we do understand that they have accessed a lot of our Maths and English streaming.”

Prasad says students from other schools can also take advantage of the classes.

He adds they are pleased to embark on this new learning platform.