News

Online exploitation of children a major concern

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 8, 2021 4:57 pm
Minister for Women and Children, Rosy Akbar while launching phase two of the "I am Digital Campaign" by Save The Children Fiji.

Parents are being urged to activate privacy controls on their devices and social media accounts to stop children from accessing inappropriate content.

Minister for Women and Children, Rosy Akbar made the comment while launching phase two of the “I am Digital Campaign” by Save The Children Fiji.

Akbar says parents play an important role in ensuring their children are not exposed to harmful content online.

“Parents should proactively discuss the types of content and information that are safe or acceptable to share, post, and view online. I also encourage that parents must also make a deal with their children to be able to monitor their online activities to ensure they do not end up on sites that are prohibited for their age – or engaging in online activities that can land them into trouble.”

The Minister says teaching children and teens digital citizenship skills can also help prevent them from cyberbullying adding that when children learn positive online behaviors, social media can be used in productive ways.

Akbar also raised her concern about the exploitation of children online.

Save The Children will continue to work with Facebook to produce campaign materials to empower children and young people while keeping them safe when using social media.

