News

Online abuse and other related issues spiked last year

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 8, 2022 12:26 pm
Save the Children Child Protection Manager Tasianna Lulu(From Left),Cyber Crime Digital Investigation Officer, Savenaca Siwatibau,Commission in Charge, Tajeshwari Devi.

Cyberbullying, online abuse amongst other issues spiked in 2021, shortly after the beginning of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Fiji.

Last year, the Online Safety Commission received 161 percent more reports than the previous year, up from 28 percent.

Commission in Charge, Tajeshwari Devi clarified that most of the reports received in the past two years were mainly from women and girls, victims of online abuse or cyberbullying.

Devi also highlighted some of the recent forms of bullying and online abuse tactics used on social media which are defamatory or even image-based abuse.

“I have seen that recently people when they don’t have any other platform, they started posting people’s picture on buy and sell, selling people. These are recent ones. You’re posting a photo and saying that this person is sold at $2 or $3 per hour.”

Majority of the cases received by the Online Safety Commission have been referred to the police for further investigation as the Commission does not have prosecution powers.

Cyber Crime Digital Investigation Officer, Savenaca Siwatibau says the prevalence of online-related complaints has prompted Police to upskill their officers to better deal with the current online crime trend.

“So we are conducting training, awareness and we are looking at various ways to upskill the force and enable them to better protect and serve the people of Fiji.”

The Police Cyber Safety Officer adds that the pandemic has changed the dynamics of things as most people are resorting to online services more than ever before.

