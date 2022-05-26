Ongoing pandemic causes double whammy: PIFS

[Source: Supplied]

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the Pacific has been a major cause for concern around resilience building efforts, says the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

In its contribution at the UNDRR Global Platform in Bali, Indonesia, PIFS says while most countries globally are now on the path to economic recovery, most Pacific Island nations are still in lock down and are still grappling with their second and third waves of the pandemic.

It says the uncertainty of a post COVID-19recovery is a real concern for island nations given the spiralling economic cost the pandemic is imposing on economies, including debt burdens.

In the World Risk Index 2021, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Papua New Guinea and Fiji are in the top 15 most disaster-prone nations.

Already this is a cause for concern, with the latest Tongan volcano and tsunami, being of grave concern with its impact.

PIFS adds that the recent experiences dealing simultaneously with COVID-19 and disasters such as cyclones, volcanoes, and earthquakes need us to be more vigilant in relation to the multifaceted risks faced by our region.

Small island developing nations and developing countries are at the top of the agenda of most discussions taking place in Bali.