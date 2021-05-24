Home

News

O’Neill retires due to injury

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 27, 2021 4:08 pm
Justin O'Neill [Source: Sporting News]

Former Queensland Maroons and Australian Kangaroos centre Justin O’Neill has announced his retirement, effective immediately due to a chronic knee injury.

The dual premiership-winning Cowboys veteran has battled knee injuries for much of the later years of his career.

However, now it has deteriorated to the point where he can no longer take the field.

Article continues after advertisement

The 30-year-old retires as one of the most decorated outside backs in Cowboys history.

O’Neill was an integral member of the Cowboys’ historic maiden premiership in 2015, scoring 13 tries in 26 games.

Meanwhile, round 24 of NRL continues tonight with Warriors hosting Raiders at 8pm and Roosters take on the Rabbitohs at 9:55pm.

Tomorrow the Dragons play Cowboys at 5pm followed by the Sharks and Broncos at 7:30pm before the Storm and Eels clash at 9:35pm.

You can watch the Sharks and Broncos game LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

On Sunday, Sea Eagles meet Bulldogs at 3:50pm and Panthers battle West Tigers at 6:05pm.

[Source: nrl.com]

