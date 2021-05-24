One-year-old is youngest typhoid death

Two more people have now died from leptospirosis, taking the death toll to 29 for this year.

The Ministry of Health says the deceased included a 19-year-old from Taveuni and a 24-year-old from Macuata.

It says there have been 991 confirmed cases of leptospirosis this year, with 279 new cases in the last week.

Outbreaks are ongoing in all four divisions.

There were 19 new hospital admissions last week in the Western Division, 19 new admissions in the Central Division, nine new admissions last week in the Northern Division, and 10 admissions in the Eastern Division.

There have been 53 cases of typhoid fever this year, with 7 in the last week.

The Ministry says there have been five deaths from typhoid fever this year. They are an 18-year-old, a 45-year-old, and a 22-year-old from Ra, a 51-year-old from Lautoka, and a one-year-old also from Lautoka.

There have been 965 confirmed cases of dengue fever so far this year, with 245 cases in the last week.