One-year-old dies in hospital after an unfortunate accident

A one-year-old who is believed to have fallen from the stairs of their home in a settlement in Nasau, Ra has passed away on Sunday morning.

He was rushed to the Nasau Health Centre on Friday and later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital where he passed away.

In another case, a two-year-old child is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital with an 18 percent burn.

The toddler accidentally sat in a hot pot of soup which was left unattended in their home.

The incident occurred in Mataso, Ra on Saturday afternoon.

Police are encouraging parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children at all times to avoid such unfortunate incidents.