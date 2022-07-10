One-year-old among latest road fatality

Three deaths were recorded on our roads following two separate motor vehicle accidents in Ba early this morning.

The first incident happened along Kings Road, near Wailailai in Ba at around 1am.

Police say a 33-year-old man was driving a vehicle with four others when he allegedly lost control, causing it to veer off the road.

Article continues after advertisement

A 22-year-old man and a woman in her 40s both from Vadravadra, Ba sustained serious injuries.

They were rushed to the Ba Mission Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say the other two passengers have been transferred to the Lautoka Hospital while the driver remains admitted in Ba.

In another accident also in Ba, a one-year-old girl died at the scene along Moto Road in Ba.

The incident occurred after 1.30am.

Police say the victim was travelling in a car with six others who were returning from a family function in Nalotawa Village.

The diver in his 20s allegedly fell asleep causing the vehicle to veer off the road.

The passengers which include four children and the driver are admitted at the Ba Mission Hospital.

The Police investigation continues.