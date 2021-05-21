One positive result from the 7000 samples

The Ministry of Health confirmed that there is one positive test result in the first batch of 7000 samples sent to Australia.

The positive sample was obtained from the Natabua Health Centre in Lautoka from an already known COVID-19 case.

She was identified as a contact of another case, and had tested positive for later samples already tested in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The patient was treated and then released after recovering.

No further action is needed for this case, and the total case number remains the same.

A total of 1933 samples were tested on Sunday.

The Nadi Hospital laboratory started testing for COVID-19 last Friday using their four new GeneXpert machines.