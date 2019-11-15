Patel stresses the need to have fire safety measures

While firecrackers, sweets and gifts are part of Diwali celebrations, people express their joy by decorating their houses with lights.

Energy Fiji Limited says amidst all the joy and excitement, Fijians must-have safety precautions in place to ensure the joyous occasion does not turn tragic.

EFL Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says During Diwali, consumers highlight the beauty of their homes with decorative lights and increase the use of appliances for various activities. Hence, Fijians should not overload the switches with the connection.

“Sometimes they take one PowerPoint and keep loading up so many lights that ultimately you could have an overloading situation and then you can have a problem in your house.”

The EFL has urged Fijians to take precaution and ensure electrical safety at all times.

Patel says Fijians should engage services of a registered electrical contractor if required.

“If you are doing it really in a big way then it’s really important that you get the services of a registered electrical contractor who will ensure the lights are installed safely and according to the rules and regulations.”

Patel says the electricity consumption on the Diwali day marginally increases compared to other nights.

EFL has reiterated that Fijians need to use secured and safe extension cords.