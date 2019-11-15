One more COVID-19 case confirmed, total up to 15

Fiji’s 15th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has confirmed that the patient is linked to the flight attendant who was confirmed as patient number one.

“Our newly-confirmed case of coronavirus is the husband of an existing patient from Lautoka –– the Zumba classmate of patient number one. This was a case we have expected for some time and, thankfully, this 33-year-old gentleman did not develop any symptoms until after he was safely in isolation and posed no risk to the public”.

Bainimarama says this is the sixth confirmed transmission traced back to Fiji’s first case.

The Prime Minister adds the ban on all social gatherings applies still remains and the requirement to keep a safe distance of two metres applies everywhere.

Bainimarama says the Police officers are stepping up surveillance in Lautoka from today to make sure no one takes this as an opportunity to skirt any of the directives.

