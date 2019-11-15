Home

News

One missing following boat collision at sea

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 30, 2020 8:01 am
The Nabouwalu waters [Source: Sea seek]

Police have activated a search and rescue operation for a man believed to be missing at sea following a boat collision in the Nabouwalu waters this morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says they received a report this morning that an inter island vessel that left Nabouwalu Jetty early this morning collided with a wooden fishing boat.

The incident about 5km away from the Nabouwalu Jetty.

Article continues after advertisement

There were four people on board the fishing boat. Three have been rescued and one is still missing.

Naisoro confirms, Nabouwalu Police are at the scene and the Fiji Navy has even informed.

A passenger on the inter island ferry had called in the report.

