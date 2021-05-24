One Mind One Goal removes post

The administrators of the One Mind, One Goal Facebook page have removed their post as directed by Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

Saneem has verified that the post which was incorrect, misleading, and designed to misinform Fijians of the current registration process has been removed.

“As of this morning, we’ve noted that the post is no longer on Facebook. We understand that it has been removed. The Fijian Elections Office issued a notice to the administrators of that page who are anonymous and for that reason, we have also informed Facebook.”

The post claimed that there was no registration in schools, whereas the FEO has always maintained that registration during school hours is only for students and teachers.

Saneem says the public are not allowed inside school premises during school hours but if the same venues are used in the weekend, all voters can access services offered by FEO.

The administrator of the Facebook page was issued multiple notices under Section 144A of the Electoral Act 2014 earlier this week.

Saneem says the Facebook page is run by anonymous people and is riddled with misinformation and personal attacks on many Fijians.

He says more action will likely be taken by other relevant authorities and all Fijians who have been affected by this page, as he urges people to report the matter to the police.