One million dollars in humanitarian aid from Chinese Government

The Chinese Government has donated one million dollars in humanitarian aid to support the Fijian Government’s effort in rebuilding and recovery works following Severe Tropical Cyclones Yasa and TC Ana.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama acknowledged the People’s Republic of China for the timely assistance which will complement the Government’s efforts on economic recovery and building climate resilience.

Prime Minister Bainimarama says the assistance affirms the strengthened collaboration between Fiji and the People’s Republic of China and it is a testament to China’s commitment to advance the levels of engagements with Fiji.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Fiji, Qian Bo says China is ready to support each other on issues concerning respective core interests, strengthen the synergy of development strategies to jointly facilitate co-operation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

It is anticipated that 60 percent of the grant could be allocated to the Ministry of Education, 20 percent to the Ministry of Agriculture, and 20 percent to the Ministry of Fisheries since these three sectors were most affected by TC Yasa and TC Ana.