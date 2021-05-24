Home

News

One infection on Gau island

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 3, 2021 12:16 pm

A single case of COVID-19 has been identified on Gau Island in the Lomaiviti group.

This was picked up on the Ministry of Health dashboard.

It’s believed the case is from Navukailagi village.

Article continues after advertisement

Earlier this week, people on the Island of Gau were been told by health authorities to lock down their villages for the next 14-days.

This is after a 15 crew member of a South Island Shipping Services vessel tested positive for COVID-19.

The boat Liahona carried cargo to Gau, Batiki, and Nairai last week.

All 15 crew members of the vessel are currently isolating in the boat berthed at Narain Jetty in Suva.

