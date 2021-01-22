One dead, five missing after TC Ana

Tropical Cyclone Ana has so far claimed one life after a 49-year-old man drowned in Waikubukubu Village, Nadarivatu on Friday.

There are also concerns over five people who have gone missing during the severe weather caused by TC Ana.

A three-year-old boy went missing in a mangrove area in Velovelo Sea Side Lautoka on Saturday.

He had gone out with his grandfather to check on their boat which was stuck in mangrove plants.

Also missing are two women from Nakasi Nausori who had gone out fishing in bad weather on Thursday.

Another two fishermen from Cikobia in Vanua Levu have been missing since Wednesday.

Authorities had to call off the search for these individuals over the weekend due to dangerous conditions at sea.