One containment area for Central Division with curfew hours remaining

There is now one containment area in the Lami-Nausori corridor.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, says that the containment zone will now be bordered at Wainadoi at one end and Logani at the other, while all other perimeters will remain the same.

“So we will now have one big Lami-Nausori containment zone. Within this zone we will still however maintain the existing locked down areas-areas where we know there are known infections. This large containment zone will allow people to go to work and open up businesses but subject to the strict guidelines established by Ministry of Health and Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport.”

The Prime Minister says with cases high in the Central Division, movement in this zone must be for specific purposes.

“Only essential businesses and businesses that meet Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport guidelines will be allowed to open, and business owners and managers will be accountable for ensuring that employees, customers and visitors follow COVID-safe practices.”

He says the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport will announce a list of businesses that can resume work, including businesses that employ large numbers of people, businesses with strict overseas orders that must be filled, businesses that support socio-economic development and some small businesses that support the most disadvantaged people in the country.

Bainimarama says they have cut through the bureaucracy of securing approvals and get businesses that can operate within the ambit of our health restrictions open as soon and safely as possible.

“We will continue with our consultations with various commerce and business organisations on specifics regarding some industries. I want to stress that in the Lami-Nausori zone high-risk businesses will remain closed. We still encourage the public to stay at home if they do not need to be out for medical reasons, permitted work or essential shopping.”

The new Lami-Nausori containment zone will remain under a 6pm until 4am curfew.

The Prime Minister has also announced that they are now easing restrictions in the northern division and maritime areas, where we have no recorded cases of the virus.

This mean all businesses including what is deemed to be high risk businesses such as hair dressing salons, gyms and billiard rooms will also be allowed to operate.

Fijians who wish to travel from Vanua Levu and the maritime areas can now return to Viti Levu by sea or air.

If you wish to do so please call 163 to register with the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport.

“I appeal also to all Fijians in Vanua Levu and the maritime areas. Please value your COVID free status. Please also adhere to the COVID safe measures. Don’t take your status for granted. All those in the high risk businesses, you will be given specific guidelines through the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport as to how you should operate. If you don’t adhere to them you will not be allowed to operate.”

The PM says travel will also be allowed from Viti Levu and containment zones to outside Viti Levu or non-containment zones but subject to various protocols being met.

The Ministry of Health is currently working on these protocols and will announce the details within the next four days.