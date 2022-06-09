One arrested for assaulting taxi driver

A man is in Police custody for allegedly assaulting a taxi driver in Vatuwaqa, Suva yesterday afternoon.

It is alleged that he and two others assaulted the driver and robbed him of personal belongings near the Fiji Football Association gate in Vatuwaqa.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says eyewitnesses quickly alerted police and officers from the Southern Division were deployed immediately.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is being questioned as an investigation continues.