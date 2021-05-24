Home

Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 14, 2021 4:02 am

The Ministry of Health is concerned about the misinformation of the Omicron variant on social media platforms.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the evidence on the variant’s impact on the transmissibility of the virus, severity of disease, and effect of prior immunity, from vaccination or infection, is not yet conclusive.

Dr Fong says while preliminary evidence indicates that it does not make people sicker than the Delta and other strains, however, widespread transmission is still dangerous for Fiji. 

Even if severe disease occurs in a small percentage, a large-scale transmission will result in large numbers of sick individuals in Fiji which will stress any health system.

Fiji recorded a total of 16 new cases; of which seven new cases were recorded on Saturday, December 11th, five new cases were recorded on Sunday, December, and four new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

 

 

 

