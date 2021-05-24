Home

Full Coverage
News

Olympian will be dealt with: Police chief

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 6, 2021 1:00 pm

Police Commissioner, Sitiveni Qiliho confirms that Olympian Waisea Nacuqu will be dealt with like any other citizen.

This after the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist who is also a police officer was arrested for alleged drunk driving and breaching the curfew order in Ba.

Qiliho says Nacuqu will also go through the internal disciplinary process with regards to his conduct over the weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

