MINI BUDGET
News

Old Tamavua-i-Wai bridge due for demolition

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 29, 2022 4:45 pm
The old Tamavua-I-Wai bridge outside the Suva Central Business District will be demolished to make way for an additional two-lane bridge.

Fiji and Japan have signed a $60m grant funding agreement to assist with the project.

The new bridge, once completed, will cater to traffic heading into Suva City on the Queen’s Highway.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says the end goal is to ease traffic.

“The demolition of the old bridge will commence in about two months. This is all in line with congestion and capacity, so the idea is to have the four lanes going all the way to Novotel past Lami.”

There are 40 bridges around the country that the FRA wants to replace.

 

