Oil prices will fall by September 2022: Sayed-Khaiyum.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji gets its fuel from Singapore and there is not enough storage space for the long run.

Sayed-Khaiyum was responding to SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka, who asked if Fiji has enough reserves to cater for emergency periods like those emerging from the Russian-Ukraine war.

He says Fiji has enough fuel to carry on, but storage wise for months on end is what we do not have and it will be a large investment to build large storage.

Sayed-Khaiyum says all over the world, big countries have enough reserves and the problem being faced is not because there is a shortage. However, big countries aren’t releasing some of their oil to the market.

“The issue at the moment is not shortage per say but it’s the pricing because of some supply change have been affect. USA has got a large reserve. There has been talk in the area of the global economy that if the USA releases more oil into the global market, you could in fact see the prices plummet. “

Sayed-Khaiyum says nations that have large reserves want to have a higher price, hence why they are not releasing them on time.

He says there is a prediction that while prices will go up in the next few months, they are expected to drop by around September or October.