Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

Oil prices will fall by September 2022: Sayed-Khaiyum.

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 5, 2022 5:50 am
Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. [Source: File Photo]

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji gets its fuel from Singapore and there is not enough storage space for the long run.

Sayed-Khaiyum was responding to SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka, who asked if Fiji has enough reserves to cater for emergency periods like those emerging from the Russian-Ukraine war.

He says Fiji has enough fuel to carry on, but storage wise for months on end is what we do not have and it will be a large investment to build large storage.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says all over the world, big countries have enough reserves and the problem being faced is not because there is a shortage. However, big countries aren’t releasing some of their oil to the market.

“The issue at the moment is not shortage per say but it’s the pricing because of some supply change have been affect. USA has got a large reserve. There has been talk in the area of the global economy that if the USA releases more oil into the global market, you could in fact see the prices plummet. “

Sayed-Khaiyum says nations that have large reserves want to have a higher price, hence why they are not releasing them on time.

He says there is a prediction that while prices will go up in the next few months, they are expected to drop by around September or October.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.