OHS should be prioritized: Akbar

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has reiterated the importance of Occupational Health and Safety at the workplace.

Chief Executive Parvez Akbar is also urging employers to take accountability and lead to ensure the safety and well-being of their employees.

He says they continue to partner with relevant authorities and raise awareness on this.

“Yes, well what we do as an organization, although our core function is to pay compensation, what we pro-actively do is when we receive notification of accidents, we look at them and where there are potential breaches by employers, we refer them to the OHS team to the Ministry of Employment and the expectation is that they will then be investigated.”

ACCF is urging all organizations to follow practice and implement good work culture.