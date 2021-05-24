Home

Offsets needed to protect humanity

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
October 31, 2021 5:35 am
[Source:PHYS.ORG]

As Fiji waits to question big nations on their plans to halve emissions by 2030, experts say offsets are needed to protect the future of humanity.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be meeting with fellow world leaders at the COP 26 meeting starting Monday night (Fiji Time) in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Christina Figueres, says offsets are a necessary part of our efforts to build resilience to future disasters.

She adds that if there was a mechanism by which the companies most responsible for causing climate change pay a share of the costs for solving it, and that can deliver rapid access to finance today, then it would be folly to ignore it.

At a pre-COP26 press briefing, carbon markets expert, James Cameron highlighted the need to remove carbon from the atmosphere in order to stay within safe limits for human survival and prosperity.

 

