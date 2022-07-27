Officials acquire Diplomatic Protocol Training

[Source: Supplied]

Officers from government ministries and agencies are undergoing Diplomatic Protocol Training.

This training is part of the cooperation program that Fiji shares with Singapore.

The first two customized training programs focus on managers and senior officials.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Singapore training facilitator, Belinda Liok, this training reaffirms Singapore’s long-established links with Fiji and the Pacific

She adds Singapore is working closely with the Pacific Island countries on aspects such as climate change and sustainable development.

The outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says such workshops will enhance participants’ knowledge of bilateral relations.

Singapore and Fiji established diplomatic relations in 1971 and since then, the collaboration between the two nations strengthened in shared priorities, including socio-economic and sustainable development.