Officers who lack respect have no place in the Force: Tudravu

Police officers who cannot carry out their job in service delivery do not have a place in the Force.

This was the statement made by Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu as he addressed 259 graduate officers at Nasova Academy Grounds, Suva.

Tudravu says some officers in the Force were too prideful and did not respect the uniform.

He reiterated that the Police Force does not condone this behavior.

Tudravu has reminded the new recruits that the uniform does not give them any power to mistreat the public.

He adds they must not only enforce the law but also abide by the law.

“The reason why you and I exist is to serve. During my ten years as Acting Commissioner, I expect quality service delivery, the keyword is quality, no more no less.”

Three awards were also presented at the passing out parade.

The Most Improved Recruit Constable Award was given to Police Constable Timoci Lutunauga.

The Commissioners Book Prize was awarded to Police Constable Dale Sauqaqa and the Baton of Honor was handed to Police Constable Jonetani Ratu.