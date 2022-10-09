Officers walk for underprivileged children

Labasa Police Officers and fire fighters this morning took on an eight kilometer walk in the hope of giving underprivileged children a better future.

Along with several members of the Labasa community, the officers started the walk-a-thon from Bulileka Primary School and ended it at Labasa Sangam College.

Organised by the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji (FENC Fiji) the walk-a-thon is aimed at raising funds to enable underprivileged children in the Northern Division to go to school.

FENC Fiji National Coordinator Priya Lata says there are around 6,900 students that they are assisting, close to half are from the Northern Division.

“Whatever funds are raised from this walk-a-thon will be used to purchase stationaries, books bags school uniforms shoes for these needy children. We still have some applications where children are not attending schools or they are attending school but they are short on supplies.”

Divisional Education Officer Northern Iliseva Volai says the the walk-a-thon initiative is divine in that that assistance goes to children who desperately need it.

Volai says there are still factors out there that are preventing a child from fully developing or materialising the goals that they have.

She adds the Ministry of Education is thankful to FENC Fiji for their enormous support in helping these children.

“If it is not for your support, I believe that most of their children will still be out there, still searching for their dreams, still trying to get it together.”

A similar walk-a-thon was held in Suva Last month and FENC Fiji will hold another one in the Western Division in January next year.

‘Walk for Education and Gender Equality’ was the theme for the walk-a-thon.