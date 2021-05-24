Officers under the spotlight for drug trafficking

The Fiji Police Force is investigating an allegation whereby some police officers were involved in drug use and trafficking.

This has been confirmed by Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

The Commissioner says at least two officers have been identified for their alleged involvement and are currently under investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds once the investigation is completed, the file will be handed to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for further action.

“One thing has to be clear is we send it to DPP for sanction for transparency. We could have just charge them and take them straight to court but we send it to DPP for transparency on police.”

Qiliho says they will not sweep allegations against any officer under the carpet as the Force does not belong to rogue officers.