Officers to meet Raiwai youths: COMPOL

Viti vou premises cordoned off.

A team of police officers will be heading to Raiwai, Suva this evening to speak to the youths following the mob attack on Viti Vou premises yesterday evening.

More than 50 youths armed with sticks, rocks and empty glass bottles stoned Viti Vou premises at around 6 pm yesterday.

Information shared on social media showed that these youths marched through Nailuva Road towards Rewa Street.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho told FBC News that it is very concerning that the incident yesterday evening involved a lot of juveniles.

“I plead with the youths to please let the police handle the issues and let the law run its course. Their involvement in that will only jeopardize their future when they get involved in criminal activities.”

Brigadier General Qiliho says they have engaged the community to work with them to control the situation.

“We are going to meet them again this evening and we have engaged some other people from the community that can talk to the youths in Raiwai tonight.”

The Police Force has also set up an Incident Management Task Force to investigate the occupants of a home in Flagstaff, Suva who are alleged to have instigated violent attacks against youths from Raiwai.

This after the Force received information of an alleged plan of attack against the occupants of the Viti Vou premises along Flagstaff.

More than 50 officers were mobilized and deployed to the scene and managed to contain the incident and the youths were dispersed.

The occupants of the home were asked to relocate for their safety.

Prior to the incident yesterday, four men were taken in custody in relation to an alleged abduction and attacks on two youths over the weekend.

It’s believed one of the victims was walking home along Nairai Road at around 2 am, when a car pulled up beside him.

It is alleged that three men then allegedly forced the victim into the car and took him to a house in Flagstaff, where he was allegedly assaulted.