Officers reminded of their responsibilities

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 4, 2021 11:09 am
Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu [Source: Fiji Police]

The work of a Police officer is such that criticisms of their work are expected however with love everything falls into place.

A strong message of “Love one Another” was conveyed to Officers by the Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu during the Easter Church Service conducted at the Fiji Police Academy.

Tudravu’s message was supported biblically that no one has seen God but as we love one another, God lives in us.

More than one hundred officers were part of the church service and all have been reminded to love their families, work, and workmates.

The Acting Commissioner while sharing a message of Love also acknowledged the officers in terms of their contribution to the organization.

Senior Officers have been reminded of their responsibility.

