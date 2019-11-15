Officers remembered for service and dedication

Twenty police officers who died in the past year were remembered today for their service and dedication to the force.

The day was dedicated to the officers who died in the line of duty or through illnesses.

Chief Guest and Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau paid tribute to the officers, those who passed on and those who are still in service.

Nailatikau says that non-communicable diseases is a worrying trend in the force and needs to be addressed

He says as officers perform their daily duties in looking after the public, they should also be aware of their personal health.

Nailatikau acknowledged the families of police officers who have passed for their support.

He says family support is crucial for any personnel serving the safety and well-being of the nation.

Members of the diplomatic corps were also present to pay their respects.