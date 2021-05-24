Officers receives well-deserved promotion

Two Officers were promoted by Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Jone Kalouniwai while on his visit to Blackrock yesterday.

Major Atunaisa Vakatale was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

He is a graduate of the New Zealand Command & Staff College and has served the RFMF for 20 years.

His promotion comes in time for his deployment to Sinai as Commanding Officer for the 2nd Battalion Fiji Infantry Regiment.

Captain Praneel Singh on the other hand was promoted to the rank of Major.

He currently holds the appointment of Officer Commanding for Blackrock Camp.