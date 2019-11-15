Man on the run following stoning incident

A team of officers including K9 have been deployed to apprehend the suspect who was involved in a stoning incident in Navesau, Tailevu yesterday.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the suspect who is in his 30s is known to officers.

She says he is of unsound mind and had allegedly erected a roadblock and stoned vehicles approaching the site.

Naisoro says the suspect also threatened a family who was passing by and when Police approached the scene their vehicle was also stoned.

The suspect when pursued swam across the river and fled the scene.