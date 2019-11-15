Officers complete UN pre-embarkation course

Nine officers have completed the three-day United Nations pre-embarkation course.

The training is aimed at equipping officers with necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures in order to competently perform peacekeeping duties when deployed with the UN African Union

Hybrid Operation in Darfur and UN Interim Security Force for Abyei.

The nine officers will be representing Fiji and the Fiji Police Force at the two mission areas in the coming weeks.

Course Director International Relations SSP Ulaiasi Ravula reminded the officers due to leave for mission that their selection is part of Government’s intent on extending its foreign diplomacy.

In the last 12 months, the Fiji Police Force has secured places at the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei and the United Nations Mission in Yemen which also marked Fiji’s first footprints in the two mission areas.

SSP Ravula said the knowledge gained should be put to good use as there are many young officers waiting for their opportunity to be also part of UN missions.

The first officer is expected to leave at the end of this month for a one-year tour of duty with UNISFA.

The remaining officers will leave next month for UNAMID.