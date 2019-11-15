Officers breaching restrictions will be sent home

Police Officers who have breached the curfew and social gathering restrictions put in place amid COVID-19 will be sent home.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says he stands by his word and these officers will face internal disciplinary measures.

Two officers from the Labasa Police Station were arrested for breaching the nationwide curfew earlier this month.

Article continues after advertisement

Another officer was arrested after he was found playing rugby with a group of youths in Waila, Nausori which was in breach of the social gathering directive.