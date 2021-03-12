Officers bound for South Sudan undergo training

18 police officers from the Police Force attended a pre-deployment briefing session to South Sudan in Suva yesterday.

This was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Every year, the ICRC conducts training for Fiji police officers, focusing on policing standards and international humanitarian law.

ICRC Head of Regional Delegation in the Pacific Vincent Ochilet says through these platforms, the ICRC enhances knowledge, understanding and acceptance of international rules and standards applicable to law enforcement, and reminds police of their obligations under domestic and international law.

“To brief them of the ongoing situation in South Sudan, the complexity of the wars, I put wars, plural because there are different kind of wars there. And the situation in the country that is going on today. Which is no peace,. No war situation and the type of work they are going to do. And the protection of civilian population”

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew says this gives the opportunity to officers to start getting familiar with their upcoming mission.