Officers acknowledged for loyalty and support

The Police Commissioner held his talanoa session, known as the Commissioner’s Hour with the officer’s in the Western Division last week.

The event provides the Fiji Police Force’s top executive a chance to speak with officers about operational and administrative problems that can be resolved at Headquarters.

The middle managers’ efforts were recognized by Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, who says they are essential to the implementation of the many policies and instructions.

Brigadier General Qiliho thanked the families of the officers saying they play a crucial role in their profession.

He adds a police officer’s capacity to properly carry out his duties daily is greatly influenced by the support from their family.