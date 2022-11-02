Officers advised to manage debts

[File Photo]

Police officers in the Northern Division have been told to honour their commitment with money lenders.

Divisional Police Commander North SSP Viliame Soko made the comment at the recent Operation Readiness Parade held at Subrail Park in Labasa.

And in no uncertain terms, SSP Soko told the officers to manage their finances properly.

He says incidents of incurring debts have been popping up in recent weeks.

The DPC North has called on the officers and especially their Supervisors to look after the men and their families.

He had urged the supervisors to talk with the officers and ensure they refrain from committing silly mistakes, which can be avoided.

The parade also marked the one-year anniversary of SSP Soko in his position as the Divisional Police Commander North.