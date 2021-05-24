Officer facing bribery charges gets bail

A police officer has been granted bail by the Anti-corruption Division Court this afternoon.

Adrian Joseph Mangru is charged with one count of bribery by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

It’s alleged that on the 22nd of last month, Mangru unlawfully obtained $400 from a member of the public.

He has been ordered to surrender his travel documents and report to FICAC every 2nd Friday of the month.

He has been released on a $1,000 bail bond.

His case will be called for mention on December 22nd.