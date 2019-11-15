Offer letters processed in a day now:FNU

In light of the concerns raised, the Fiji National University now processes offer letters in one day for students pursuing studies through the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board.

Several students had raised concerns that delay in offer letters affect their application for loans and scholarships at the Tertiary Education and Loans board.

FNU Vice Chancellor Professor Nigel Healey says they always respond to students concern.

“Before what was happening was that the students were coming in they were processing the applications, a central system was processing and sending out the offer letters by email. We just decided to shorten that period because we were getting a bit anxiety from the students.”

Meanwhile, TDSLB Chief Executive Bobby Maharaj says TSLB will not be held responsible for delays in the processing of applications, tuition and allowances due to a delay in the students submitting their final program offer letter, completion of their applications and also late registration for the courses respectively.