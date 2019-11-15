Off-loading ports for fishing vessels an issue for PAFCO

Most fishing vessels that supplies fish to the Pacific Fishing Company (PAFCO) prefer to off-load at the Suva wharf.

This has been a long-standing challenge for the company having spent a good sum of money to deliver the fish to Levuka.

Company Chair, Iqbal Jannif says they own a wharf that has its own roll-on and roll-off ramp next to the company site.

He adds they have made submissions to relevant agencies to review this operation phase, however, no decision has been made yet.

“Fiji Ports is a commercial company and they obviously make commercial decisions that suits them but sometimes what suits them actually hits us economically”.

Meanwhile, the company is recording an increase supply of albacore tuna.

PAFCO currently employs 800 Fijians compared to 680 a few months back.