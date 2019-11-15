ODPP seeks restraining order on $75,000

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is seeking a restraining order on more than $75,000 belonging to a man involved in the drug trade.

60-year-old Tallat Rahman from Suva is currently serving a 16- year sentence in New Zealand for importing Class A drug.

Rahman imported methamphetamine from Mexico and New Zealand which was identified in a covert investigation known as Operation Nova last year.

His son Joshua Aziz Rahman was also arrested last year after a raid at his Caubati home where Police discovered bars of white powder.

He is currently in remand awaiting trial for one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that he had in his possession, 39 bars of a white substance weighing 39.5 kilograms with an estimated street value of $31m.

The ODPP wants to restrain over $75,000 in Tallat Rahman’s bank account claiming it is from the proceeds of crime.

The State today said that in 2017 a substantial amount of money was deposited into a law firm’s trust account in Fiji by a company based in Hong Kong.

Rahman later transferred this money to his bank account and from this transferred $40,000 to a company based in Mexico.

The defence lawyer objected, saying the money is not tainted as it is from the sale of estates and is to be used for Joshua Rahman’s legal fees.

The matter has been adjourned to 24th November.