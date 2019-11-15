ODPP saddened by passing of Justice Chandra

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is deeply saddened by the death of one of Fiji’s finest judges, Justice Suresh Chandra.

Justice Chandra was a renowned English cricket commentator and Supreme Court judge in Fiji.

He died of a heart attack in Fiji last Friday at the age of 73.

Article continues after advertisement

Justice Chandra was serving as a Judge of the Supreme Court in Fiji since his appointment in 2011 and as the Resident Judge of Appeals since 2012.

DPP Christopher Pryde says Justice Chandra’s death is a great loss not just to those who knew him and worked with him, but to the judiciary and to Fiji as a whole.

Pryde says he will be remembered as a thoughtful, gentle, and considerate man; a judge with high intellectual standards, compassion and commitment, and who gave so much to his adopted home at a critical period in Fiji’s history.