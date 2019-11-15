Home

ODPP saddened by passing of Justice Chandra

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 13, 2020 12:25 pm
Justice Suresh Chandra. [Source: dailynews]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is deeply saddened by the death of one of Fiji’s finest judges, Justice Suresh Chandra.

Justice Chandra was a renowned English cricket commentator and Supreme Court judge in Fiji.

He died of a heart attack in Fiji last Friday at the age of 73.

Justice Chandra was serving as a Judge of the Supreme Court in Fiji since his appointment in 2011 and as the Resident Judge of Appeals since 2012.

DPP Christopher Pryde says Justice Chandra’s death is a great loss not just to those who knew him and worked with him, but to the judiciary and to Fiji as a whole.

Pryde says he will be remembered as a thoughtful, gentle, and considerate man; a judge with high intellectual standards, compassion and commitment, and who gave so much to his adopted home at a critical period in Fiji’s history.

