ODPP report: Four-year-old youngest rape victim

A four-year-old girl is the youngest rape victim according to statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Four juveniles and three police officers are among the 26 people charged for serious sexual offenses last month, based on indictments filed in the High court.

A 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were charged with representative counts of rape of a 5-year-old girl. The 17-year-old is the cousin of the victim.

Article continues after advertisement

In another incident, a 14-year-old was charged with the rape of an 8-year-old girl from his village.

There was one incident where a 17-year-old boy was charged with three counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl. The accused was also charged with one count of robbery.

A 25-year-old police officer was charged with the rape of a 19-year-old police officer, while in another incident, a 42-year-old police officer was charged with two counts of indecent assault of a 34-year-old police officer.

There was one incident where a 45-year-old police officer was charged with abduction with the intent to have carnal knowledge of a 16-year-old girl, however, this matter was withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

There were 25 victims of whom 17 were under the age of 18-years.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions 26 people were charged with 53 counts of separate incidents.

These include 40 insidents of rape, two abductions with the intent to have carnal knowledge, aiding and abetting rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault.

There were nine incidents where the victim and the accused were related.

A 58-year-old man was charged with representative counts of rape of his 4-year-old granddaughter while in another incident, a 68-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his two 7-year-old granddaughters.

There was one incident where a 54-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl. The accused is the stepfather and step uncle of the victims.

In another incident, a 37-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 17-year-old stepdaughter, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

There were two separate incidents where a 45-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were charged with the rape and sexual assault of their 12-year-old and 26-year-old stepdaughters.

A 39-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 11-year-old niece while in another incident, a 22-year-old man was charged with five counts of rape of his 15-year-old cousin.

There was one incident where a 22-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of abduction with the intent to have carnal knowledge of his 16-year-old girlfriend.

An 18-year-old man was charged with rape and assault causing actual bodily harm to a 35-year-old woman from his village.

A 22-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl from his village, while in another incident, a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were charged with the rape of a 29-year-old woman after a drinking party.

There was one incident where a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were charged with rape and aiding and abetting rape, however, this matter was discontinued due to inconsistent evidence.

A 23-year-old man was charged with the rape of an 18-year-old woman, however, this matter was withdrawn due to inconsistent evidence.

There were two separate incidents where a 35-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were charged with the rape of a 22-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, however, these matters were withdrawn after the victims admitted to making false complaints.