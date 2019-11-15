ODPP launches basic prosecution course

103 officers from government ministries and departments around Fiji have undergone the ODPP Basic Prosecution Course for Statutory Regulators since its launch in 2018.

This includes 37 participants who are currently undergoing a month long regulators course.

The course was launched by the Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Lee Burney at the Ministry of Civil Service Training Centre.

Article continues after advertisement

The Basic Prosecution course for Statutory Regulators is part of the ODPP’s on-going pledge and commitment towards providing the public with an efficient and professional prosecution service by enabling prosecutors appointed by Permanent Secretaries to take matters to court under their own specific legislation.

The ODPP assists the staff of these Ministries and Government Departments by providing legal advice on the range of possible charges and the evidence required in prosecuting infringements under their own specific legislation.

The ODPP also provides desk officers to assist.

The four-week basic prosecution course is a combination of theory and practical work which is facilitated by ODPP Principal Legal Officer Yogesh Prasad.

After successfully completing the course, these officers will participate in the ODPP Advanced Prosecution course later in the year.