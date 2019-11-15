OCHA reaffirms commitment to Fiji collaboration

Minister for Foreign Affairs Inia Seruiratu received a courtesy call from an executive officer of the United Nations.

Seruiratu met with the Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock during his first official visit to Fiji.

The visit yesterday provided an opportunity to strengthen Fiji’s cooperation with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu thanked OCHA for its enormous assistance to Fiji and reaffirmed the Fijian Government’s commitment to enhance collaboration with OCHA.

The Minister highlighted that Fiji has had a long-standing relationship with OCHA in the region.

OCHA supported the Fijian Government with humanitarian coordination in times of natural disaster over the past years, and the relationship Seruiratu says continues to grow.

It was also highlighted that the Fijian Government under the “Vuvale Partnership” with the Australian Government is looking at establishing a Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Camp in Nadi.

It was stated that the establishment of such a facility will require good onsite coordination as it will be used by other international and regional humanitarian organisation for any regional assistance and that On-Site Operations Coordination Centre (OSOCC) system provided by OCHA and UNDAC can greatly assist with the interoperability of Fiji’s Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Camp.