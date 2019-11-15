Ocean policy to be a living document

Consultations on Fiji’s National Ocean Policy have begun with advice that the final outcome should become a way of life.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the policy will guide all national activities and laws to protect Fiji’s oceans.

The National Ocean Policy will become a living testament to Fiji’s commitment to the ocean.

“Every ordinary citizen should be armed with the same working knowledge as oceans’ experts and that should guide the way they run their businesses, the food they eat, where and when we fish, the size of the fish they catch”.

“Sayed-Khaiyum says while tens of trillions of dollars are being pumped into COVID-19 recovery, very little is being channelled to ocean protection”.

“Humanity has treated our oceans as an inexhaustible resource. We have failed in making simple, common-sense investments back into ocean health”.

Even the World Bank has recognised that the ocean is sustaining hundreds of thousands of people affected by COVID-19 around the world, making it all the more important to protect marine resources.