News

Ocean plays vital role: Vakadravuyaca

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 25, 2020 10:25 am
The ocean plays a vital role in many sectors including tourism, transportation, shipping and fisheries.

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Meteorological Services Taitusi Vakadravuyaca during the National Climate Outlook Forum.

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Meteorological Services Taitusi Vakadravuyaca during the National Climate Outlook Forum.

The two-day forum is currently underway in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Vakadravuyaca says this year’s forum focusses on the ocean and fisheries sector.

He adds the forum is an essential mechanism for promoting inter-agency coordination and regular multi-stakeholder dialogue between information providers and users at the national level.

Vakadravuyaca says one of the outcomes of previous forums was the development of Memorandum of Agreement between Fiji Meteorological Services, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Waterways , Sugar Research Institute of Fiji and Ministry of Agriculture.

