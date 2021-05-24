Ocean health is of paramount importance

Ocean sustainability is critical to the survival of thousands of people who depend on it for their livelihood.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama raised various concerns regarding the health of our ocean, coral reef conservation and the need for innovative nature-based solutions in his keynote address in Glasgow yesterday.

Rebuilding the resilience of our reefs is important in protecting the marine ecosystem and the livelihoods of those that depend on it.

Bainimarama says this requires big carbon emitters to step up.

“For the sake of our reefs, oceans and the general habitability of the planet we must cut carbon emissions. As that happens, we have to do the work in rebuilding the resilience of our reefs.”

The Prime Minister reiterated the need for companies and leaders to also adhere to ocean-friendly alternatives in order to reduce pollution that eventually affects marine life.

“Today’s challenges in Fiji are protecting our reefs, inventing plastic alternatives, attending UN conferences and protesting climate inaction. If a child in Fiji can do it, leaders of the world and most powerful companies and countries have no excuses.”

Bainimarama also highlighted the need for people to protect reefs as their health will determine the quality of our future and that of our descendants.