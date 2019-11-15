Obtaining fishermen catch data a challenge for Fisheries Ministry

Ministry of Fisheries continues to face a major challenge in the obtaining of Catch Data from fishermen.

Speaking at Yadua Island yesterday, Roko Tui Bua Ratu Waisake Tuisese says the obtaining of this data is very important to the Ministry.

He says the Catch Data help to identify the daily fishing efforts of fishermen as well as identify the different resources at each fishing ground.

Tuisese adds, the data will also assist in decision making at national and international levels as well as improve the Ministry’s contribution to country’s GDP.

Providing the Catch Data will require the fishermen to record the type of fish caught, its size, the amount and the fishing ground it was caught in.

Tuisese told the people of Yadua this data will assist the government to implement sustainable resource management measures for the benefit of our marine biodiversity.